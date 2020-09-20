VI launched a new scheme in which it will give its users a membership of Zee5 Premium for a year with select data without any extra cost. Users can also avail this plan with a plan of Rs 405. Apart from membership in this plan, the user gets 90 GB data and free calling facility on all networks. The validity of this plan is up to 28 days. This membership of Zee5 Premium is available with data plans of VI of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595. In this premium membership, users will get to see different movies and TV shows in 12 languages.

Avnish Khosla, a marketing director at Vodafone Idea, said in a release that “the consumption of content has seen an increase. Users now spend almost three hours watching content and ZEE5 as a major OTT platform with a variety of content Has emerged. His large library of films and original shows in Hindi and other regional languages ​​makes him an ideal partner as it helps us to appeal to a large cross-section of the smartphone population in this country that is on its mobile devices Trying to do other things with. “

How to activate your Zee5 subscription

Step 1- First of all, the user has to recharge from one of the plans mentioned above, which comes with the premium membership of Zee5

Step 2- After recharging the user will get an SMS to be recharged.

Step 3 – In this SMS, a link will be given to activate the subscription of Zee5.

Step 4- After clicking this link, you will go to a web page.

Step 5- Then enter the OTP on your register number

Step 6- After the OTP is verified, you have to click on the Activate button.

Step 7- After this, Zee5 will be an SMS with username and password through which you will be able to watch movies and shows through the app.