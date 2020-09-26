Vodafone Idea is now struggling to get back its lost customers. The company has started offering 1GB 4G data to its customers. Actually Vodafone has rebranded the company in association with Idea and the company has now gone to Vi. Since then, the company has stepped up efforts to further its business.

Due to this, the company has now targeted those users whose phone has Vodafone SIM but it is not active on it. That is, they do not use Vodafone SIM for calling and internet. The company is now trying to make such users a target by making them active users. The company is offering them free data. The company is looking at these users from a profit point of view.

TelecomTalk reports that Vi is giving 1 GB of 4G data free to its existing customers as a promotional offer. The validity of this 1 GB data received by users is up to 7 days. If the user is unable to use Deya for seven days, then the data will expire. It is believed that Vi is trying its best to bring back its old customers and along with this, they are also giving some attractive benefits to the customers in their prepaid plans.