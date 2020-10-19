Vodafone Idea i.e. Vi has announced to offer ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ benefit to its customers. Vi customers will be able to rollover their unused data in unlimited packs, which can be used on weekends. This rollover facility will be available from 19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021 under a promotional offer. This offer will be available exclusively on VIL prepaid unlimited calling and daily data quota packs of over 249.Through the Weekend Data Rollover feature, users will be able to carry the rest of the weekends data on weekends. Through Data Saver Benefit, users will be able to use the remaining data between Saturday and Sunday on Saturday and Sunday. Data Saver Benefit will be available free on all unlimited recharge plans (having daily data cap) above Rs 249.

The opportunity to buy these smartphones of Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi at the cheapest price ever

Vi Weekend Data Rollover facility will work like this

If you recharge the unlimited pack of Vi above Rs 249, your remaining data will be carried forward on weekends. This data will be automatically transferred over the weekend.

Nokia will do a great job, will bring high-speed 4G network to the moon

Suppose if 3 GB of data is available every day in your unlimited prepaid plan. If you save 1 GB on Monday, 0.5 GB on Tuesday, 0.5 GB on Wednesday, 1.5 GB on Thursday and 1 GB on Friday, you have a total of 4.5 GB of data left, which you can use on weekends with your daily data quota.