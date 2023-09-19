Have you ever dreamed of reliving the golden age of horror films in a more… interactive way? Then it might interest you VHSthe new Role playing game created by Aces Games which is inspired by the world of horror films from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

This role-playing game has one feature in particular that makes it truly unique: you can play it with friends, yes, but there is also only fashions.

The game, available soon both in English and Italian, promises quick, fun and highly replayable games. All in the spirit of the cliché of horror films of the past, from the settings to the characters.

We can create games from 1 up to 5 players which mix role-playing game elements with board game elements to create intense… heart-pounding sessions!

Each session is divided into 4 large sections: Introduction, First Terror, Events of Tension and Salvation. Being able to face the monsters that surround us will be fundamental to bringing home victory.

From the VHS role-playing game certainly takes up the wide possibility of customization of our avatars: each with its different characteristics, you will need to have what it takes to emerge victorious from the nightmare.

Each VHS box will contain: