When it comes to RPGs, it is not always easy to find and adapt to an idea, especially if we are talking about systems that offer a wide range of possibilities to the player, without giving a guideline or a specific starting concept. However, what they have in common gamers and pop culture loversit’s that retro flavor that we’ve started to enjoy better in recent times, as well as “classic” horror films. Well, Simone “Aces” Morini and his team, for MS Editionsthey managed to find the link between these unforgettable products and role-playing games, creating heart-pounding horror adventures where the master will take the role of “Director” and the players that of “Actors”. We are talking about VHS a title of which the first few are available three episodesand that we were able to test for you.

Motor…

These VHS episodes are completely role-playing Italians (therefore also available immediately in our language), and that They can also be played solobut let’s start from the beginning: in the first part of the VHS manuals you will be explained what a role-playing game actually is, a useful paragraph especially for those who are new to this type of product and who are approaching this type of product for the first time.

The three episodes immediately attract attention, with a brilliant aesthetic glance: the packages were created and bound in the shape of the old and dear VHS (double pun also with the name, Very Horror Stories), within which we will find various elements: the manual with game rules and stories, 4 maps (i.e. the sets where the directors will set the 10 stories available, call films), 10 character sheets pre-created (complete with the name of the actor and the character played), a set of tokens of different types to use in the game.

The three VHS available are inspired by three different branches of horror cinemaand I’m:

VHS: Bloodlust : inspired by the best masterpieces of slasher horror cinema

: inspired by the best masterpieces of slasher horror cinema VHS: Unchained : A sweeping and dark package based on “supernatural horror” cinema

VHS: Overplague: based on science fiction horror cinema, among alien abominations and settings where “no one can hear you scream”.

From the point of view of general aesthetics, there is great satisfaction, both for the exterior and for the character sheets and tokens. However, a little more could have been done regarding the inside of the manual. Although there is a lot of written content, there are practically no intervals with drawn graphics, artwork and so on. Such a pity. Even the writing itself and the composition of the pages are miniature walls of text, alternating with titles. Some are more than pleasant sections (with a blood red background) where gods are given valuable tips for the game to the actors and the director, above all to instill terror.

The character sheets that we mentioned are extremely aesthetically pleasing, and include, among other things, parameters and statistics of the actor/character, equipment, traits, and obviously also a background. It will obviously also be possible to create your own characters from scratch.

…Action!

Thanks to all the elements we have mentioned, including maps, explorable areas, tokens, and characters, VHS almost becomes a hybrid between role-playing and board game, a tasty and balanced mix to say the least, which as we will see below is suitable even for novice players.

Obviously if there are actors and a director, our “playing field” will be a film set. The 4 maps available in every VHS will be the main sets to choose from. Each of these sets is divided into areas, that is, portions of the map that the characters can explore to proceed through the story and find the key to the problem, or something useful to their cause. The protagonists will be able to move between the various areas, but always taking into account the pros and cons, or above all the actual possibility of doing so: there are on the map “static elements” that influence geographywhich will have to be circumvented or exploited, such as rivers, hills, or obstacles of various types.

Each set will have its own dedicated description in the manual, allowing the director to have in his mind a concrete image of the place he is describing. However, you will not only use pre-assembled sets, because part of the manual will in fact guide the director to create his own personal set, or even how to modify and enrich those already present.

They can be found in the areas objects in a way immediateif they are part of the settingor other more important ones that are part of the set, called “accessory set”, which can be things like crime scene clues, buildings – or portions of buildings – or… well, the monster hideout. The game system allows the actors to carry out different types of actions, as well as move cautiously to avoid unpleasant consequences.

A very particular feature it is that of voltage level: each area will have assigned a certain type of voltage, a factor that signals chance whether or not a can occur “unpleasant” event. The higher the tension, the greater the risk. Whether it is a cold touch, a scream, or a mortal risk, the consequences will be of different types, and will create the “theatre of horrors” set up by the monster on duty.

Other particularities of the filmswhich will break the eggs in the players’ basket will be that of special conditions, which will be of different types and preset based on the story you are playing. To give an example, there is “Line absent”, which will not allow us to use the telephone unless the problem that triggers it is resolved, or “sealed”, where half of the doors of the main set will be closed, and which to be opened they will require keys, tools, or magnetic cards.

Conclusions

These 3 VHS episodes are what of Better a player can ask lover of horror settings in general, but also of some subgenres in particular. We have not told you anything specifically about plots or characters precisely to preserve this aura of mystery and “darkness”, but we can assure you that not only will you have a lot of fun… but that you will also be very scared, especially if you have a director on your side capable of creating atmosphere and intrigue, perhaps even in the room where you are playing. Extremely recommended, for veterans and newbies.