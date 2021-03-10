The fun, catchy and unforgettable song “Sin PARA”, which caused a stir in the 90s, is back by the hand of Vhako and Pancho, who have just released this song in a new version together with great representatives of ska, such as Los Auténticos Decadent, Aphrodisiac, Winsho from Barrio Calavera, Charly from Diazepunk, X Dinero and other artists.

Vhako and Pancho tell us about the production of “Sin para” during the context of the pandemic and reveal what motivated them to make the new version of this single composed by Pierre Aguilar.

– You have just released a new version of “Sin para”, a ska classic from the 90s, tell us about this song.

Pancho: Yes, it has been a ‘crazy’, the response has been very cool.

Vhako: Yes, it is a matter for Pierre Aguilar, who is still Raúl Romero’s manager. The issue was there and the opportunity to do it came out.

– What’s new about this new version?

Pancho: I think it’s actually because of all the musicians in the song. There is a lot of vibe, a lot of energy and a lot of wave for what it represents The Authentic Decadent for Latin American ska-rock, Winsho Skull Quarter in the cumbia-ska, Koky Bonilla by Aphrodisiac; to mention a few.

– How was the experience of working in collaboration with great rock and ska personalities, such as Los Auténticos Decadentes, Aphrodisiaco, among others?

Vhako: Well, in what represents national artists, our compatriots, it has been a pleasure because we have known each other for some time, in some cases such as the musicians David Haddad, Sergio Flores (ex-Zopilote) who has a wide experience in the alternative scene (…) and well, with regard to Los Authentic Decadentes, I had contact because I played with them at Vivo x el rock.

So, we already knew each other, there was the possibility. Afterwards, each one participated by recording from their own spaces, in the midst of the limitations that exist in these times of pandemic, and then they sent their videos. This (the video clip) is something that could have been released in 2020, but there was a convergence of political, social things that we prefer you to wait. There was no rush, because as it was born from an intention to do something nice with friends, we decided to do it calmly and it was the best because a very nice video has come out.

Pancho: I have a dream come true here. You do not know what it is to listen to the guitar of Los Auténticos Decadentes from a young age, and then sharing the same song is all a ‘feeling’. It is beautiful, the complicity that exists between each musician, quite apart from the limitations that we currently have in the same industry for us.

Now, practically all the bands are in ICU because they can’t work and “Non-stop” is the way of saying that we are still alive, support local artists, independent musicians and what better way to say it than with people of the stature from The Authentic Decadent, Diazepunk, Aphrodisiac, an ex-Vulture, and everyone else there.

– How did the idea of ​​recreating this song come about?

Pancho: Actually with Vhako we wanted to do something together for a long time, so he told me I have a friend, Pierre Aguilar, and we can do this version (of “Without stopping”). The version started with Vhako, myself, Kri Del Castillo, Sergio de Zopilote and Mario Acuña. When we finish the whole song, Vhako says: ‘Brother, we have to put more people in’, and that’s where all the ‘menestron’ of bands falls into the ‘pot’. It’s a crazy thing.

Vhako: The craziest thing is that all the singers who joined, all of that was proposed and confirmed in a single afternoon. The process did take a long time, but it has been something nice. While it is true that “Non-stop” is a party theme that encourages celebrating, it is a bit crazy to drop something in a context in which we are currently. This is in order to bring a little joy in the midst of such a difficult context, we will not be able to go out to the discos, to the concerts, but you can listen to this song with the family, with friends on Zoom and enjoy it. That is what it is all about.

– How difficult has the challenge been to carry out the production of this issue in the midst of a pandemic?

Pancho: I think that the initial thing was the recording, since we had to record with quality; then to agree. Normally, Ská bands do not have less than eight members, they are quite numerous. So, to agree with 17 heads … What’s more, I remember that when we started to write the script with Vhako and designate pieces of the song for each of the singers and we received the sung parts, and we said: ‘Brother here it was necessary to sing choruses , one sang the part of the other.

I have to applaud Vhako’s job because he has been the one who has taken the trouble to edit and mix everything.

Vhako: I think that in reality what has existed has been a very happy coincidence of two very important factors: the first, and the most fundamental, is an excellent and very good song by Pierre Aguilar. He composed “Sin PARA” in the 90’s and playing this version after such a long time is terrific.

The second factor is the convergence of people who, in addition to making music, in many cases, we are friends for years. It only remains to thank everyone for their presence and above all to give us the pleasure of making the music that we like.

– How has the public’s response to the premiere of “Sin para” been?

Pancho: The moment of the launch was very well received and the statistics of Spotify, on all digital platforms speak for themselves. We are about to break the 1,000 counter and it is reaching the top 5 just one day after its release.

Vhako: The best of all is to show that a genre like ska and especially rock, promote it more. The repertoire of so many national bands that there are is fundamental, it is essential to show them. The original idea of ​​all this was to show only a quarantine video and we just said that it should be on platforms.

– How difficult is it to try to position yourself in the Peruvian music industry?

Vhako: We all know that there is a limit, on the radio the songs do not pass at all, that is, the last songs of Gian Marco are not heard, being Gian Marco. Everything is quite complicated. When we get to something similar to the reality we had before, definitely one of the best options that can exist in the show, in the entertainment business, is precisely to empower national proposals so that that serves as feedback.

We say a lot: ‘It doesn’t matter, we don’t need the radio.’ The reality is that the radio is heard all over the country, everywhere. Those of us who have traveled to different departments making music realize that it is everywhere. Many say that it does not matter to be there because they are on Spotify, but the great majority of this country does not have that.

People listen to the music that is on the AM / FM radio from their localities, so Peruvian music has to get there, and not stay within the same limits that the radio puts on it. Even those who make urban music, which is the best seller, also have those limits, it is something that is not congruent, it is not healthy.

In order to heal everything that is happening, this economic debacle that helps them think and realize that there is so much potential here, so many resources, so much capacity that must be shown, and that it is convenient for all of us.

