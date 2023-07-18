Four good characters. The Vgly, the Data, the Flex and the Bubble are a gang to frame. Vgly works at a Speedy Mart in Mexico City, something like a small gas station supermarket, but dreams of being an artist. And what kind of artist does he dream of today? With the trap singer. Universal history of vocations, youth, coming face to face with a certain reality… this series travels through vital territories that we already know but with a framework that is very rare for us. On the one hand it is Mexican, but it is the capital, and they are boys who have received a hundred cultural currents at the same time, a very interesting mixture. On the other hand, unprejudiced trap, once again merging styles, which suddenly turns pop or hardcore with astonishing ease.

They are not just any young people. Considering being an artist in a poor neighborhood is very rare. But then again, maybe trap breaks that barrier somehow, the apparent effortlessness it requires, the “in-your-face truths” it’s supposed to project… but what Vgly is most attracted to is the world of success, like always. His will to succeed is what drives the story, always on the edge between innocence and adulthood. His collaborators, his ‘crew’, have different stories. Flex, his best friend, wants to be a music producer and makes the tracks that Vgly sings and raps over. He has a tattoo of Aphex Twin, the electronic genius, on his cheek. Right next to his transcendent look —an actor to keep in mind, Juan Daniel García Treviño—. Cool tattoos, as we are, no character in the series is missing.

A chance meeting makes them meet Data, the image expert. With her camcorder and her editing software, she has carved out an interesting body of work, and now she will be the one to take Vgly to another level, because we know that without visual impact she gets to few places. Lastly, and without any apparent creativity, Bubble is a fake sneaker salesman who becomes a manager due to his courage and negotiating ability. We already have the Vgly Crew, who will be living their adventures, their persecutions, their ruinous video clips and their spiritual retreats with mushrooms, where they will connect with the planetary mycelium, the supposed Internet of mushrooms.

How could it be otherwise, bad companies appear from episode one. A neighborhood narco terrorizes our kids. To make matters worse, Vgly asks her for some money that she will not be able to return. In a toxic spiral, there is a very sad sequence where this capo delights in a narcocorrido in his honor that he asks to be played over and over again, until the guitarist’s fingers bleed. After a great flight forward, tour de force or whatever we want to call it, Vgly will have to go into exile with a not very subtle pseudonym: Ulysses.

One of the great things about the show is learning about slang and wanting to feel young through it. An impressive number of uses and words are learned, a different vocabulary, much of it of Anglo-Saxon origin (the names of the four protagonists, to begin with), but always passed through a distorting and original filter, in addition to the touch of the neighborhood where insults to sometimes they seek to hurt and sometimes to give affection.



Another key point is aesthetics, both musical and visual. There is an abundance of music (on Spotify there is an official list with a hundred songs), truly diverse although always connected to the urban (and a special mention to Tito Ramírez’s ‘Mambo Nº 666’, I never expected to have found it). In the visual section, talking about video clip aesthetics is falling far short. There is a manifest will to search, an intention to play with the image as much as possible —without ceasing to be a series where it is impossible to lose the thread. Data’s camcorder eventually becomes a vehicle of nostalgia for lost times, and that 90s videotape texture transforms into pure poetry.

Luck and effort, more than social concern. Although there is a certain neighborhood pride, they are not looking for a class revolution but a solipsistic triumph (as much as there is a gang, this is like being the bass player in a band called Ozzy Osbourne). Be that as it may, the certain lesson is that there is no easy money, the shortcut to success without consequences. If you plan to risk the system, you will surely end up corrupted, burned or with a couple of bullets. I have no doubt that it will be a sensation in Mexico, that the actors will become the coolest of the country’s youth, and I hope it will be seen a lot in Spain, because many things are learned.