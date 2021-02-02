In the DFB Cup round of 16, the cross on Wednesday evening VfL Wolfsburg and the FC Schalke 04 the blades. The strong Lower Saxony go into the game as the clear favorite. The last time they met in the Bundesliga In mid-November the Wolves had the upper hand against the bottom of the table from Gelsenkirchen 2-0.
All important information about the cup game is summarized here.
Date: 02/03/2021
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Venue: Volkswagen Arena (Wolfsburg)
TV: Sport1, Sky Sport 2 (conference), Sky Sport 4 (single game)
Stream: Sport1, Sky Ticket, Sky Go
VfL head coach Oliver Glasner has no loss to complain about at the moment and can draw on the full on Wednesday evening. “The situation is very positive,” said the trainer at the press conference. In principle, all players are fit and healthy. Jeffrey Bruma and the recently injured Jerome Roussillon “are currently under additional strain because we don’t have a real training load in view of three games in six days,” said the Austrian.
FC Schalke 04 strengthened themselves at the last minute with Arsenal professional Shkodran Mustafi. However, the world champion is not an option for the cup game because he is still in quarantine. Coach Christian Gross also has to do without the long-term injuries Kilian Ludewig (metatarsal fracture), Goncalo Paciencia (knee injury) and Steven Skrzybski (inner ligament injury). There is also a question mark behind Suat Serdar, who recently had to take a break due to flu, and the slightly ailing Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
VfL Wolfsburg: Casteels – Mbabu, Lacroix, Brooks, Paulo Otavio – Gerhardt, Arnold – Steffen, Philipp, Brekalo – Weghorst
FC Schalke 04: Rönnow – William, Thiaw, Nastasic, Kolasinac – Mascarell, Stambouli – Schöpf, Uth, Harit – Hoppe
VfL Wolfsburg were in good shape recently and have been undefeated for five match days. The Wolves won the last three league games and also remained without conceding a goal. Thanks to the latest 3-0 home win against SC Freiburg, the Wolves climbed to third place in the table.
Schalke 04 staggered towards relegation. Those who had hoped for a royal blue upward trend after the 4-0 home win against TSG Hoffenheim were bitterly disappointed recently. After three defeats in a row, the bottom of the table won a draw on the last match day in Bremen.
The last five games of both clubs at a glance:
VfL Wolfsburg:
Wolfsburg – SC Freiburg 3-0
Bayer Leverkusen – Wolfsburg 0-1
FSV Mainz 05 – Wolfsburg 0-2
Wolfsburg – RB Leipzig 2-2
Union Berlin – Wolfsburg 2-2
FC Schalke 04
Werder Bremen – Schalke 04 1: 1
Schalke 04 – Bayern 0-4
Schalke 04 – 1.FC Cologne 1: 2
Eintracht Frankfurt – Schalke 04 3: 1
Schalke 04 – TSG Hoffenheim 4-0