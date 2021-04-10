NEW MODESTY

This completely overhauled VfL Wolfsburg is different. His sniffing at international football is shaped by wanting, not should. Flashback: In 2009 the Lower Saxony were so good and stormy that they became German champions. To confirm such an outstanding success as an international advertising vehicle for the Volkswagen Group was a noticeable burden. In modern times, things are fundamentally different. For months, the VfL team has not been acting like a spoiled Goliath, but like a poisonous David. This is exactly the role that the team, peppered with enthusiastic professionals, is ideally suited to. It is marked by much more modesty than arrogance.

The key question remains: Does VfL spend less money on its Bundesliga squad out of its own conviction or due to external constraints? The truth should lie somewhere in the middle. To afford extremely expensive professionals like Julian Draxler, André Schürrle, Kevin de Bruyne or Luiz Gustavo no longer fits into the times and the changed VW world. “We don’t have them anymore,” says VfL managing director Jörg Schmadtke about fantastic budgets for top-class newcomers.

Of course, the team continues to invest heavily. But the departure from the earlier claim to have to be better, more successful and more advertising-worthy than other clubs has inspired more than inhibited. To even make it into the Champions League on a grounded way would be a success that could convince many chronic envious people.

CLEAR STRATEGY

With Oliver Glasner at VfL Wolfsburg, there is no gut person but a head person on the sidelines. The fact that the Austrian rarely roars and rages during a game is not only due to his introverted nature. Glasner does his homework with the team very conscientiously and leaves little to chance. “Every player on the pitch knows what task he has to perform,” assures Glasner. What sounds like lawn chess and the incapacitation of adult workers, in the end, has hand and foot. The current defensive strength is the merit of clear guidelines and green and white discipline. “We will never achieve the optimum. Nevertheless, we strive for it, ”says Glasner.



Adi Hütter and Oliver Glasner: In private, the two Austrians are friends, at the weekend it’s all about the premier class.

:



Image: Picture Alliance





Is the current soaring really connected with VfL winning the hearts of many new fans? Yes and no. What Glasner arranges is shaped by order and structure. The defense in front of goalkeeper Koen Casteels is very resolute. Before that, Xaver Schlager and Maximilian Arnold clear away what could be dangerous. With this destruction and conquering, the basis for security and success is created.

What Glasner is still missing is the decisive pass behind the opponent’s defense. The last shot of creativity is missing here and there, but there are also homemade reasons. Glasner doesn’t let hurray football play. Sustainable success is more important to him than short-term applause.

SMART TRANSFERS

His gift for finding the pearls of paid sport cannot be denied. Taciturn and calm, Jörg Schmadtke has developed into one of the most successful makers in German football. At VfL, as managing director, he has allowed a new sense of togetherness to move in and demonstrates a special instinct.

During his time at Alemannia Aachen, Schmadtke placed his trust in a certain Jan Schlaudraff, who was promoted to national team. At Hannover 96 something similar worked out with Lars Stindl. 1. FC Köln is still happy about Schmadtke’s hand in the case of Anthony Modeste. In Wolfsburg, striker Wout Weghorst and defender Maxence Lacroix are the key witnesses for clever personnel selection.

What VfL Wolfsburg currently has to offer is a collection of players who don’t want to rest, but really want to develop further. Putting together such a workforce is one of the strengths of the former professional keeper Schmadtke. Uncrowned is his admission that he brought Weghorst to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2018 for around seven million euros without ever having seen him play in person. Since then, the Dutchman has developed rapidly. His willingness to work hard with passion is extremely pronounced. Someone in Wolfsburg must have suspected or known that beforehand.