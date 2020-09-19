Of the VfL Wolfsburg is said to have struck gold while looking for a new right-back in Mainz. Information from transfermarkt.de According to, they have their eyes on Ridle Baku and should even already be in agreement with the player.
Given the Wolves’ squad situation, it is not surprising that the club has recently been looking for reinforcements in their right-wing defense. With the injured William and Kevin Mbabu, two right-backs are canceled for the start of the season. Reason enough for coach Oliver Glasner to be concerned about his defense: “We are not yet finished in our active efforts to strengthen the squad,” said the 46-year-old recently.
So now Ridle Baku should be the object of desire of last year’s table seventh. The U21 international is currently active for Mainz 05, still has a contract there until 2022 and should already be in agreement with VfL. Sports director Rouven Schröder stated in the Sports picture recently the current transfer situation of the zero five: “Everything is boiling in a transfer window. Should a request come in, the possibility will be checked for each one.” That doesn’t sound like a veto.
However, it is questionable whether the Mainz team would be ready to let the 22-year-old go. It was not until last season that Baku became a regular player and played for the 05er in 30 Bundesliga games. And yet in the carnival city you are probably forced to at least listen to a suitable offer. Baku’s market value is estimated at seven million euros. That alone is a lot of money in difficult financial times.
The current squad problem is also inconvenient for Wolfsburg, as they were actually well positioned with William and Mbabu. But first William suffered a torn cruciform bath and then Mbabu also fell out with a ligament injury that left him absent for weeks. At the moment Felix Klaus, who has been converted into a defender at short notice, has to help out on the right side, who was previously one station further up on the offensive wing.
Leave a Reply