ALed by the three-time goalscorer Max Kruse, VfL Wolfsburg, who played like unleashed, took the decisive step towards staying up in the Bundesliga. The Lower Saxony didn’t give FSV Mainz 05 a chance in the sovereign 5:0 (5:0) on Friday and even made the bitter 1:6 debacle just six days earlier at Borussia Dortmund almost completely forgotten. As eleventh in the table, VfL has a nine-point lead over the relegation zone at the start of the 31st matchday with three games left.

“There are worse starts to the weekend. Mathematically, we can still descend, but we’ve definitely gotten some air,” said Kruse on DAZN. Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels added: “We had a duty to show a reaction. We did. We showed that there was a team on the pitch today.”

Kruse in his strongest game since returning to Wolfsburg (8th minute, 24th / penalty kick, 45th + 2nd) and Jonas Wind (8th, 42nd) scored the goals for coach Florian Kohfeldt’s team in front of 19,055 spectators. Mainz, who were disastrous in the first half and had to play outnumbered for a long time after a red card for Niklas Tauer (24th), have been waiting for a win for five games and are ninth with 39 points. Wolfsburg has two points fewer.

With the first dangerous goal action, Wind effortlessly converted a shot deflected by Lukas Nmecha to the post and rebounded to the Dane into the goal. It was the start that Kohfeldt had wanted. The head coach relied on just one change in the starting eleven: instead of the injured central defender Maxence Lacroix, Jerome Roussillon moved into the starting line-up. Compared to the 0-0 draw against VfB Stuttgart, Mainz relied on two new faces. Leandro Barreiro replaced Dominik Kohr in defensive midfield and Marcus Ingvartsen replaced Karim Onisiwo in attack.







Unimaginative Mainzer overwhelmed

After the clap in the Ruhrpott, VfL showed the “answer on the pitch” demanded by sports director Marcel Schäfer. Rotuinier Kruse (34), who was brought in from Union Berlin in the winter, made it 2-0 with a safely converted penalty. The Mainz Tauer had previously pulled Lukas Nmecha’s jersey and prevented a clear goal chance. After checking video evidence, referee Harm Osmers Tauer showed the red card for an emergency brake.

Outnumbered, the helpless and unimaginative Mainzers were still overwhelmed. Kruse used that to make it 3-0. After a cross from Ridle Baku, the former international just held out his foot for his third goal. He scored three goals in one game for the first time during the season. After the change during the winter break, things did not go as planned for Kruse, he had only scored three goals in ten previous appearances. Kruse had so far failed to completely fill the role of the leading figure.

Before the break he scored the third goal, after Wind had scored twice before. Mainz had long since given up by then and had to watch the Wolves score five times in the first half for the first time in their Bundesliga history. After the change of sides, it became much quieter. Wolfsburg was satisfied with the clear result, Mainz was only trying to limit the damage and was no longer able to prevent the hefty 14th defeat of the season.