



























































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter VFL Bochum – Hoffenheim of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in rewirpowerstadion to the 15:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

VFL Bochum – Hoffenheim

Classification and statistics between VFL Bochum – Hoffenheim

VFL Bochum arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the



Wolfsburg



while Hoffenheim played his last Bundesliga game against



Stuttgart



. He VFL Bochum Currently occupies the position number 17 of the Bundesliga with 15 points, while its rival, the

Hoffenheimoccupies the Post 13 With 25 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Bundesliga Day matches, the VFL Bochum calendar, the Hoffenheim calendar and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also consult the classification of the Bundesliga.