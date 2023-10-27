Tom Krauss saved a point from FSV Mainz 05, which was in deep sporting crisis, at VfL Bochum. The 22-year-old scored on Friday evening in the sixth minute of stoppage time to make the final score 2-2 (0-1). For both teams, the long wait for their first success of the season in the Bundesliga continues.

In front of 26,000 spectators in the Ruhrstadion, Kevin Stöger (21st/foul penalty) and Keven Schlotterbeck (82nd) ​​scored for VfL, but an own goal from Schlotterbeck (59th) and the goal from Krauß at least secured a point for the FSV. The draw hardly helps either team. Mainz remains bottom of the table. Bochum at least climbed to 16th place – but initially only for one night. “Very annoying, it hurts extremely when you get the equalizer shortly before the end because I think we deserved to win,” said Stöger on the DAZN streaming service. Schlotterbeck said it was “difficult to put into words”.

The pressure that had increased over the past few weeks with many unfortunate defeats could be felt on both sides. The starting lineups, which were changed to two positions each by both coaches, started the game with a lot of passion. VfL in particular pushed up the pace and was already close to taking the lead when defender Bernardo’s shot was parried by FSV goalkeeper Robin Zentner (2nd). The more active style of play demanded by Bochum coach Thomas Letsch and implemented by his professionals forced the guests mostly on the defensive in the minutes that followed.

And then came Krauss…

Despite Bernardo’s missed opportunity, the host’s great commitment paid off early on. After Danny da Costa fouled Schlotterbeck, referee Patrick Ittrich justifiably decided on a penalty with the help of video evidence. Stöger didn’t miss this opportunity and scored with a low shot to take the lead they had deserved up to that point.







The early substitutions of Jae Sung Lee and Tom Krauss (both 34) hardly brought any improvement to the previously weak Mainz team. Although the pressure on the FSV goal decreased noticeably, their own offensive actions remained harmless. The Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann was largely unemployed until the break. And because the bad passes in Bochum’s build-up game increased, the entertainment value of the game increasingly decreased despite all the effort.

Only the second half began more lively again when VfL attacker Moritz Broschinski scored to make it 2-0 (46th). But the goal was canceled due to an offside position. However, this action was not a signal for further attacks by the Bochum team. Instead, the guests found their way into the game better.

Their strange equalizer matched the modest level of the game. Substitute Aymane Barkok sent a shot from Anthony Caci to the leg of VfL defender Schlotterbeck – from where the ball spun into the goal. Shortly before the end, the 26-year-old made up for his own goal and took the celebrated lead. Then came Krauss.