Thomas Hitzlsperger has his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election at VfB Stuttgart withdrawn! He wanted to maintain the calm and the climate in the club.
“We have done a really great job at every level and we are playing a fantastic season,” Hitzlsperger explained in an introductory video on his homepage. “We can all be very proud of that and I want to continue to concentrate on that. That is why I am withdrawing my candidacy for the presidential election. I would like to inform you about it again this way.”
Hitzlsperger continued: “I do this out of responsibility towards our club and towards my employees. We need calm again in the club.” Hitzlsperger has already offered the future VfB President “a good cooperation”.
At the end of last year, Hitzlsperger, currently CEO of VfB, submitted his candidacy and thus formed a counterpart to incumbent Claus Vogt. “The individual’s desire to profile threatens the existence of the whole club,” the 38-year-old shot against Vogt at the time.