The fans of the VfB Stuttgart the deadline day of this year’s transfer period. By next Monday at 6 p.m. at the latest it will be known whether the Argentine striker Nicolás González stays in the country – or not.
At the moment the signs are clearly on where to stay. And that despite the 22-year-old striker’s express wish to change clubs this summer. Because those responsible at VfB never deviated from their original demand of 20 million euros. However, since the highest bid from the group of interested clubs (such as Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, AC Milan, AS Roma or Leeds United) was a whopping five million below this mark, a sale has not yet taken place.
And now, a few days before the transfer closes, the Argentine will no longer be available for 20 million euros. According to information from image-Zeitung, the Swabians would now only be weak for offers from 35 million euros and up. Not likely, but also anything but completely unthinkable in these increasingly crazy times. At one of the clubs mentioned, only one striker needs to be injured this weekend – and the parameters would be postponed again.
In any case, VfB Stuttgart is going deeply relaxed into the next, all-important week. Either he will keep a talented attacker who is definitely capable of improvement in his ranks. Or he receives a more than substantial injection of money. Only with the then necessary own transfers could things get a little tight afterwards.
