The general assembly planned for March at VfB Stuttgart has been postponed. President Claus Vogt addressed the members on Wednesday evening and explained the background to this decision.
Many (large) events were canceled last year due to the pandemic, including general meetings at football clubs. The VfB Stuttgart had planned to make up for the non-material meeting on March 28th as an extraordinary general meeting. Now the club announced that the date will be postponed.
“With this I am also responding to the requests of a large number of members and over 140 fan clubs,” said club president Claus Vogt in an open letter on the Homepage of the VfB was released on Wednesday evening. In the run-up to the current unrest-causing issues, there were already one or two discussions: The implementation should take place purely virtually and Vogt was the only candidate to be admitted to the presidential election.
The MV to be made up is now to be merged with the regular MV, which was originally scheduled for September 5th. Due to this postponement, all decisions made to date in the “application and selection process for the committee members to be elected” are no longer valid; they must be set up again with new deadlines. This also gives rise to the possibility and hope on the part of some members that there will be at least one opponent to the no longer undisputed incumbent Vogt.
At the earliest and at best, the period around June and July is planned for the meeting to take place. In what form it will then take place is unclear due to the uncertain pandemic situation, but what would be preferred is clearly communicated: “We hope that we can hold a face-to-face event again, but at least a hybrid one.” Accordingly, as many club members as possible should be on site, if allowed.
In his statement, Vogt also commented on the ongoing investigations into the data affair, which has long since drawn larger circles. It is about “regaining the lost trust of members and fans”, for which he is “in close contact” with Thomas Hitzlsperger as CEO, says the 51-year-old.