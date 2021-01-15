On the last day of the game, the VfB Stuttgart once again proving his strength away from home. At the FC Augsburg the Swabians deservedly won 4: 1 and gained plenty of self-confidence for the tasks ahead. Accordingly, the newcomer should also be brave in the top game against Borussia Monchengladbach approach. Trainer Pellegrino Matarazzo is expecting foals with an aggressive attitude on Saturday evening.
Together with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Stuttgart is currently the best away team in the Bundesliga. In the home table, however, the Swabians are only in 16th place. In the previous home games this season, the promoted team was not granted a win. Will it work out in the eighth attempt against Borussia Mönchengladbach? “It will be an absolute challenge for us to measure ourselves against a Champions League round of 16,” emphasized Matarazzo at the press conference on Friday afternoon.
“Mönchengladbach has a very good team that rotates a lot in midfield and has good positional play,” said the VfB coach. Gladbach is also always dangerous on counterattacks and defends attentively. Matarazzo still wants to tackle the home game “courageously and aggressively”. “I can already imagine that it could be an attractive game for the spectators,” said the trainer, as the guests from the Lower Rhine region are always “offensively oriented”.
At VfB there have been one or two ailing players in the last few days. While Borna Sosa and Waldemar Anton returned to team training on Thursday after muscular problems, Tanguy Coulibaly threatens to be out with minor knee problems. Hamadi Al Ghaddioui (pubic bone irritation), Lilian Egloff (bone edema), Clinton Mola and Maxime Awoudja (both advanced training) are definitely not available on Saturday evening. Erik Thommy will collect match practice at the U21 after his serious elbow injury.
After the clear away win in Augsburg, Matarazzo should leave his starting XI largely unchanged in the 3-4-2-1 system. There may be a change in the back three in front of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. In addition to Anton and Marc Oliver Kempf, Konstantinos Mavropanos could start instead of Pascal Stenzel. However, no change is to be expected in the occupation of the central midfield with Wataru Endo and Orel Mangala.
The two outer lanes are reserved for Sosa and Silas Wamangituka. Captain Gonzalo Castro takes on one of the two offensive half positions again. It is questionable who Matarazzo will offer besides the veteran. Youngster Mateo Klimowicz delivered a good performance on the last day of the match, Daniel Didavi scored with a goal after being substituted on. It is therefore also conceivable that the 30-year-old will be given preference. The starting line-up is completed by Nicolas Gonzalez.
