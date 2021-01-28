The VfB Stuttgart is playing the Friday evening game for the third time this season. With the 1. FSV Mainz 05 the penultimate in the table gives his business card in the Mercedes-Benz-Arena. Head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo sees the guests on the right path and on the upswing since the coaching change. Nevertheless, after three games without a win, a home win should be achieved.
After the two away defeats in Bielefeld (0: 3) and most recently in Freiburg (1: 2) there is no trace of disillusionment at VfB. “The mood and the willingness to invest everything makes me feel positive,” emphasized Matarazzo at the matchday press conference on Thursday. “We are not deviating from the path of continuing to learn and improving,” continued the trainer. Against Mainz 05, everything will be done to get back on the road to success and get three points.
“They have a positive trend and are on the up.”
– Pellegrino Matarazzo
However, this undertaking will not be easy. “We expect an unpleasant opponent who plays very straight forward and also goes straight into counter-pressing,” explained the VfB coach. The Mainz team can already see the handwriting of Bo Svensson, who took over the coaching post at FSV at the beginning of January. With the 3-2 home win against RB Leipzig last match day, Rheinhessen also caused a big surprise. “They have a positive trend and are on the up,” said Matarazzo.
There was positive news this week from Philipp Förster and Borna Sosa, who had to pass on the last match day due to muscular problems. Both players returned to team training on Wednesday. A question mark, however, is behind Waldemar Anton (muscular problems in the thigh). The decision as to whether the central defender can play on Friday evening will only be made after the final training session. The long-term injuries Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, who can already train individually, are definitely not available.
Despite the recent two defeats, there is no reason for Matarazzo to rebuild his starting lineup on a large scale. Should Anton not be enough for the starting XI, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Marc Oliver Kempf and Pascal Stenzel will form the three-man chain in front of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. If Anton reports ready, Mavropanos could also start for Stenzel. In the central midfield, the duo Orel Mangala / Wataru Endo received the trust again.
Sosa should return to the starting line-up after overcoming muscular problems and take his traditional place on the left wing. The opposite side is reserved for top scorer Silas Wamangituka. Matarazzo could make a change in the offensive half positions, where Mateo Klimowicz could replace veteran Daniel Didavi and play alongside Gonzalo Castro. Nicolas Gonzalez is expected in the attack center.