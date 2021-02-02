On Wednesday evening it is VfB Stuttgart in the DFB Cup round of 16 against Borussia Monchengladbach required. The foals were only guests at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena two and a half weeks ago and had to leave after a late hit from Silas Wamangituka content with a 2-2 draw. In preparation for the cup duel, coach Pellegrino Matarazzo also wants to incorporate his findings from the league game.
“We will certainly look at what we did well in this game and what we need to adjust,” said the trainer at the press session on Tuesday afternoon. The anticipation for the cup game was clearly noticeable in his players in the last training units. “It’s a top game for us that we really want to see,” emphasized the VfB coach. “The DFB-Pokal is an extremely exciting competition and has a special charm because you can advance into an area of sporting interest with just a few steps.”
With Borussia from Mönchengladbach, however, no easy task awaits in the round of 16. “We are aware of the offensive power the Gladbachers have,” said Matarazzo. As in the last 2-0 home win against Mainz 05, his team must therefore pay more attention. But the Swabians don’t want to hide. “We want to tackle this task boldly and aggressively,” said the 43-year-old. “When we have the ball, we want to shape it too.”
Gonzalo Castro will be missing on Wednesday evening. The captain tore a hamstring in his thigh last matchday and is out for the time being. In addition to the 33-year-old, Matarazzo also has to do without the long-term injuries Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, who are still in training. Borna Sosa, on the other hand, who had to be substituted against Mainz 05 with knee problems, is ready to go. “He went through the team training fully,” said the VfB coach, who apart from the Castro failure actually has no reason to change his starting line-up.
Philipp Förster, Mateo Klimowicz and Daniel Didavi are available to replace the captain. It is conceivable that the latter will be given preference and, together with Nicolas Gonzalez, will occupy the two places behind the only tip Sasa Kalajdzic, who recommended himself for another starting eleven with his goal against Mainz.
There is nothing to shake in the central midfield on the duo Orel Mangala / Wataru Endo, which is flanked by Sosa and Wamangituka. In the back three in front of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, Konstantinos Mavropanos fought back his place and pushed Pascal Stenzel onto the bench. The Arsenal loan is expected to begin alongside Waldemar Anton and Marc Oliver Kempf.