Gladbach: Sippel – Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt – Zakaria, Neuhaus – Herrmann, Stindl, Thuram – Embolo

Gladbach is still unbeaten in the new year and has brought FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund to their knees in recent weeks. On the last day of the game, however, the foals couldn’t look forward to the next three. At 1. FC Union Berlin, the Rose-Elf showed good morale after falling behind, but not more than the equalizer to the 1-1 final score jumped out.

The last five games of both clubs at a glance:

VfB Stuttgart:

VfB Stuttgart – FSV Mainz 05 2-0

SC Freiburg – VfB Stuttgart 2-1

Arminia Bielefeld – VfB Stuttgart 3-0

VfB Stuttgart – Gladbach 2-2

FC Augsburg – VfB Stuttgart 1: 4

Borussia Monchengladbach:

Union Berlin – Gladbach 1: 1

Gladbach – Borussia Dortmund 4-2

Gladbach – Werder Bremen – 1-0

VfB Stuttgart – Gladbach 2-2

Gladbach – Bayern 3-2