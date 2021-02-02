In the DFB Cup round of 16, the second Bundesliga duel will take place on Wednesday evening. For the fourth time the VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach in the cup opposite. The balance speaks clearly for the guests from the Lower Rhine, who have prevailed in the previous three duels. In mid-January, the two clubs split in the Bundesliga with a 2-2 draw.
Date: 02/03/2021
Kickoff: 8:45 p.m.
Venue: Mercedes-Benz-Arena (Stuttgart)
TV: ARD, Sky Sport 2 (conference), Sky Sport 3 (single game)
Stream: ARD Livestream, Sky Ticket, Sky Go
At VfB Stuttgart, the joy of the latest 2-0 home win against 1. FSV Mainz 05 was clouded by the injury of Gonzalo Castro. The captain suffered a torn hamstring that forced the 33-year-old to take a break of several weeks. In addition to Castro, the long-term injuries Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, who continue to work on their comeback, are also out. Borna Sosa (knee problem) also had to be replaced on the last matchday, but according to head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo she is fully resilient again.
The personnel situation at Borussia Mönchengladbach is a little more relaxed. With the exception of youngster Rocco Reitz, who has reported back in team training, but “needs a few more days” according to coach Marco Rose, the foals probably all have men on board. Whether Valentino Lazaro will return to the squad after recovering from a muscle injury will not be decided until Wednesday morning.
VfB Stuttgart: Kobel – Mavropanos, Anton, Kempf – Wamangituka, Endo, Mangala, Sosa – Didavi, Gonzalez – Kalajdzic
Gladbach: Sippel – Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt – Zakaria, Neuhaus – Herrmann, Stindl, Thuram – Embolo
After three games without a win, VfB Stuttgart succeeded in the hoped-for liberation on the last matchday. Against 1. FSV Mainz 05 the Swabians delivered an appealing performance and in the end they deservedly won 2-0. For the newcomer it was also the first Bundesliga home win of the current season.
Gladbach is still unbeaten in the new year and has brought FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund to their knees in recent weeks. On the last day of the game, however, the foals couldn’t look forward to the next three. At 1. FC Union Berlin, the Rose-Elf showed good morale after falling behind, but not more than the equalizer to the 1-1 final score jumped out.
The last five games of both clubs at a glance:
VfB Stuttgart:
VfB Stuttgart – FSV Mainz 05 2-0
SC Freiburg – VfB Stuttgart 2-1
Arminia Bielefeld – VfB Stuttgart 3-0
VfB Stuttgart – Gladbach 2-2
FC Augsburg – VfB Stuttgart 1: 4
Borussia Monchengladbach:
Union Berlin – Gladbach 1: 1
Gladbach – Borussia Dortmund 4-2
Gladbach – Werder Bremen – 1-0
VfB Stuttgart – Gladbach 2-2
Gladbach – Bayern 3-2