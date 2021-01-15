The VfB Stuttgart has extended the contract with substitute keeper Fabian Bredlow prematurely for two more years until 2024.
The 25-year-old goalkeeper switched from 1. FC Nürnberg to VfB after relegating the Bundesliga in 2019, but lost the duel for number one against Gregor Kobel. In the year of promotion, Bredlow was in four second division games in the box and was also allowed to play three times in the DFB Cup.
VfB sports director Sven Mislintat was full of praise when the contract extension was announced:
“We have the contract with Fabian Bredlow extended early because we are convinced of him in every way. He’s an excellent goalkeeper who would certainly be number 1 at many other clubs. In addition, there is his enormous ambition and his motivation to go to the limit in training day after day and to keep improving. And last but not least, Fabi lives the team spirit in an exemplary manner and thus also makes an important contribution to the positive development of our team. We are very happy that he will also be part of our group in the future. “
The keeper himself is also happy about his stay in Stuttgart: “I’m very happy about the trust that the VfB with this contract extension, I am also pleased to continue to be part of this team. “
