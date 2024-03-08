Dhe remains the coach, the goalscorer continues to score. VfB Stuttgart has continued its remarkable success story in the Bundesliga. The Swabians won 2-0 (1-0) against 1. FC Union Berlin at the start of the 25th matchday. Striker Serhou Guirassy scored on Friday evening in the 19th minute for VfB, who are still on course for the Champions League. Chris Führich (65th) made the decision. In the 69th minute, Berlin's András Schäfer was shown a red card for a foul on Josha Vagnoman.

Third-place Stuttgart extended its lead over fifth place to ten points for the time being. Union is still in 14th place after the second defeat in a row. In the morning, VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß extended his contract until June 30, 2027.

The Stuttgart team, where the ailing captain and defense chief Waldemar Anton initially sat on the bench and was substituted in the second half, was lucky early on with a Berlin chance through Yorbe Vertessen (3rd). Afterwards they took control in front of 53,800 spectators. VfB let the ball run, Union chased a lot.

Enzo Millot missed the 1-0 when he shot the ball over the box (12th). A mistake by Alexander Nübel in the build-up to the game almost put the Swabians behind, but the goalkeeper made a strong save against Schäfer (16').

A fine move finally gave VfB the deserved lead: Atakan Karazor played the ball into Guirassy's path – and the Guinean scored ice-cold into the left corner. It was the national striker's 21st league goal this season. The whole of Stuttgart would like the 27-year-old to do the same as his coach and stay beyond the summer.







The club announced Hoeneß' contract extension several hours before kick-off. The 41-year-old had recently been repeatedly discussed as a possible successor to Thomas Tuchel, who will be leaving FC Bayern Munich after this season. But Hoeneß, who has transformed Stuttgart from an almost relegated team to a contender for the premier class since taking office in April 2023, does not see his mission over yet.



The two VfB goalscorers against Union Berlin: Serhou Guirassy (left) and Chris Führich

Image: dpa



In stoppage time in the first half, Hoeneß saw his team almost increase their lead to 2-0. However, Vagnoman failed due to the strong reaction of Union keeper Frederik Rönnow.

The first minutes after the break belonged to the guests. Lucas Tousart (48th) and Kevin Volland (49th) tested VfB keeper Nübel. Afterwards – as in the first round – the Stuttgart team took command again. A nice shot from Führich into the right corner made it 2-0. It was the winger's seventh league goal this season.

After Schäfer was sent off, the game was decided. The Hungarian hit his opponent Vagnoman in the knee with an open sole. The decision still seemed harsh, and as a result VfB confidently achieved its 17th win of the season.