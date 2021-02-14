The advisory board of VfB Stuttgart met on Sunday and finally announced the decision that the controversial President Claus Vogt would again be admitted – and as the only candidate – to the presidential election on March 28th. Volker Zeh was rejected as an applicant.
A power struggle is raging between Vogt and several people in charge at VfB, including Thomas Hitzlsperger, which will probably not be over with the presidential election. The two board members Stefan Heim and Jochen Röttgermann were already released from their duties after examining the data affair for their part in it.
On Sunday, two members of the advisory board resigned before the vote, as did the chairman of the committee, Wolf-Dietrich Erhard. Several members complained loudly image at the meeting about threats and tampering.
Finally, the decision was made in favor of Claus Vogt. The incumbent president will run as the sole candidate for election on March 28th and will then only need a simple majority of the votes cast.