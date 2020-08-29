Since our last Classification of the transfer rumors A lot has happened at VfB Stuttgart. The Swabians have firmly signed Gregor Kobel, brought in Waldemar Anton as expected and, as an encore, also transferred the two exciting talents Mohamed Sankoh and Momo Cissé. Now there is a renewed overview of the current news about potential newcomers.
Next to Union Berlin is loud image also VfB Stuttgart as a potential buyer of Fran Tudor, who recently performed well for Rakow Czestochowa in the Polish league. The 24-year-old Croat would be an inexpensive option, but from a sporting point of view this rumor has to be questioned.
In the talent category, VfB already has numerous options for the right flank in a three-chain system, Tudor would only be a sensible back-up as Stenzel back-up in the back four.
There have been several wild rumors recently in Turkey regarding Ridvan Yilmaz. The 19-year-old left-back is considered to be tactically smart and defensively strong. At Besiktas Istanbul he could play an even bigger role next season due to the shortage of personnel, after having already played eight times for the professionals. Therefore, it is unlikely that Besiktas will let the U21 international go.
At least not for a low transfer fee, as Besiktas is also dependent on money. It is unlikely that the Swabians currently have the necessary financial resources for such a deal. In addition, VfB does not actually need another young challenger in the LV position, as Clinton Mola already fulfills this role.
We have known for months that VfB Stuttgart needs a center forward. Antonio Colak was another interesting player for this position with the newly promoted player Sportske novosti connected. Currently, the 26-year-old Croat, who delivered goals on the assembly line for HNK Rijeka, is only a loose variant. Nothing has happened to him since the first report three weeks ago.
That would be a typical transfer from Sven Mislintat, but you first have to get the money for such a deal. According to Sky Sports Arsenal FC is demanding around ten million euros for the services of Folarin Balogun! The talented 19-year-old striker is in sight of Brentford, Liverpool and Southampton, with Stuttgart he was featured on the podcast The Beautiful Game connected. That Mislintat has the player in mind is almost certain, if you look at the previous transfers of the squad planner.
Balogun does not want to extend his contract with Arsenal and would rather create the professional jump elsewhere. The young Englishman could be financed by selling Nicolas Gonzalez, the sporting prospects are also looking good.
But does VfB really want to get Balogun as Gonzalez successor? This will become apparent in the coming weeks. There are also alternatives …
In contrast to Balogun, Peter Olayinka already has professional experience, the 24-year-old Nigerian became a professional at the beginning of August kicker specifically associated with the VfB. Slavia Prague also demands ten million euros for the versatile offensive player. Nothing has changed in terms of personnel since the first reports.
Olayinka has proven his qualities not only in Belgium and the Czech Republic, but also in the Europe and Champions League. However, he is not an absolute goal machine like Balogun and prefers to play on the offensive wing.
