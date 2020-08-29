In the talent category, VfB already has numerous options for the right flank in a three-chain system, Tudor would only be a sensible back-up as Stenzel back-up in the back four.

At least not for a low transfer fee, as Besiktas is also dependent on money. It is unlikely that the Swabians currently have the necessary financial resources for such a deal. In addition, VfB does not actually need another young challenger in the LV position, as Clinton Mola already fulfills this role.

Balogun does not want to extend his contract with Arsenal and would rather create the professional jump elsewhere. The young Englishman could be financed by selling Nicolas Gonzalez, the sporting prospects are also looking good.

But does VfB really want to get Balogun as Gonzalez successor? This will become apparent in the coming weeks. There are also alternatives …

Olayinka has proven his qualities not only in Belgium and the Czech Republic, but also in the Europe and Champions League. However, he is not an absolute goal machine like Balogun and prefers to play on the offensive wing.