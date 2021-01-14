The rumor mill about VfB attacker Nicolás González is simmering. If a large offer is made for the Argentine in January, he could leave Stuttgart. The 23-year-old himself has now pushed away any intention to change – and raves about VfB!
Winter time is transfer rumor time. Especially at VfB Stuttgart. No wonder, after all, the many youngsters at the newcomers have shown impressive performances this season. First and foremost Nicolás González, about whom there was a lot of speculation last summer.
Currently, Juventus Turin and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be particularly interested in the 23-year-old Argentinian. VfB sporting director Sven Mislintat has already stated that no young Stuttgart star is not for sale. The attacker is likely to ponder in the country from 30 million euros transfer fee.
The Argentine’s statements suggest that this does not have to happen this winter. González raved in an interview with the Stuttgart newspaper and the Stuttgart news from VfB. And explained how comfortable he felt with the red chest ring.
“At the moment everything is fine. I feel at home,” emphasized González. Was he thinking about saying goodbye? “However, I can assure you that I am here with all my thoughts and all my heart. This team can still achieve a lot,” was the reply.
The statements suggest that the 23-year-old sees his future – at least his short-term – at VfB. Otherwise he wouldn’t have had to extend his contract to the end of November until 2024. Without an exit clause!
The newcomer is currently in tenth place – which does not really reflect the strong season so far. Above all, the strong, playful performances bring back memories of the young and wild ones. Away from home, VfB is also the best team in the league.
González himself had to miss one or the other game due to injury. Nevertheless, he made ten Bundesliga appearances in which he scored five goals and made two assists. If its development continues like this, the exit question should be asked in every transfer window. The Argentine can still feel at home in Stuttgart. For the time being, however, there is much to be said for staying.
