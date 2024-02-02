VF-24, Komatsu calls for calm: “Realistic about our expectations” | FP

Here is the first car of 2024

Formula 1 has officially known the livery of first single-seater presented in 2024: it's about the Haas VF-24revealed in reality with digital images of the car but with the main aim of making enthusiasts aware of a new aesthetic style adopted by the US team, which is preparing for the next world championship with the aim of redeeming itself from last position in the Constructors' championship.

What changes

Compared to last year's car, this time the color will prevail blackalthough there will still be a strong presence of White and red which recalls the style of the VF-23. The real debut of the single-seater on the track will take place with shakedown scheduled at Silverstone on Sunday 11 Februarya day during which only Nico Hülkenberg will carry out the first laps before flying for the first tests in Bahrain from 21 to 23 February, in this case also with the presence of Kevin Magnussen.

Commentary by Gene Haas

“I can't wait to see the VF-24 in action and racing, a feeling I know I share with our partners and the entire team – he has declared Gene HaasPresident and founder of the team – with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen we also know we have a great driver duo behind the wheel, whose experience will once again prove invaluable as we develop our program throughout the year. We used the off-season to put the processes in place to be better and ultimately improve our overall performance. Soon we will be able to see how we are doing.”

Komatsu flies low

First statements also from the new Team Principal Ayao Komatsuwho will take on this role from this year following the departure of Günther Steiner: “We're realistic about our expectations for the VF-24, but it's still an exciting time in every Formula 1 season to present the car – commented – we have a lot of work to do to progress and increase our performance, but everyone here is very motivated and eager to get on track with the VF-24. I know we will maximize our performance. I know we will optimize our time in Bahrain with all the various aspects we need to resolve. In conclusion, we can't wait to get going and kick off the season.”