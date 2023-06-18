Bad setback for Marvin Vettori, who in Las Vegas loses to Jared Cannonier in the main event of the UFC fight night at the end of five rounds in which he never gave the impression of being able to win. He fought, yes, he took so many hits that would have knocked down a bison, he never gave up and finished the fight on his feet confirming his reputation as a tough fighter to beat. But he lacked the initiative, the speed, the strikes, an offensive interpretation that could even only worry the former mechanic from Arizona. He conceded and continued to concede without ever being able to overturn the inertia of the match. Two years ago Vettori fought for the middleweight title against Adesanya: since then for him two victories (Costa and Dolidze) and three defeats, two of which predictable (Adesanya and Whittaker) and one, this one, unexpected. Cannonier started as an underdog, won and will now probably leap ahead of the loser in the rankings. For Marvin now there is only to restart.

The match is heavy, boxing, and Cannonier immediately shows himself faster and fitter than usual. He tries to shorten to find the knockout blow, Vettori reads it and tries to react on the counterattack. Against Dolidze Marvin had had initiative and variety of offensive solutions, he seemed more perky, this time instead he’s a wait-and-see and it puts the opponent in confidence. Cannonier rockets off in the second round, pushes Vettori to the wall and storms him with precise and powerful combos: the Italian doesn’t go down, but a wound opens up on his face and suffers, rarely in the UFC has he been seen to collect so much ( 90 rounds) without reacting. At the corner they give him a good scolding, but Marvin can never find the right key to turn the match around. He tries at times trying to bring the contest from striking to fighting but the other gets rid of it easily. As the minutes go by, the intensity drops and this makes Cannonier play, who has already landed plenty of right-card shots and on the other hand finds nothing to worry him. Vettori would need to step up the pace, take risks, find a key to scratching the other’s guard, but nothing. Indeed, Cannonier takes him to the ground and starts strafing again. When he blows the whistle at the end of the fifth round, Cannonier has landed the record for significant shots in the middleweight division. He didn’t knock Vettori down as he had predicted, but even if by unanimous decision he beat him.