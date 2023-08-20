The Dutch athlete Anouk Vetter took bronze on Sunday evening in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. With that, the 30-year-old Amsterdammer qualified for the Olympic Games that will take place in Paris next year. Vetter reached 6,501 points, behind the American Anna Hall and the fresh British world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Vetter started disappointingly, but had such a good result in the javelin throw with a throw of 59.57 meters that she fought back to a podium place. It was the first Dutch medal at the World Cup in Hungary. Her compatriot Emma Oosterwegel finished in fifth place, Sofie Dokter was eleventh.

18-year-old Dutchman Niels Laros also impressed in Budapest by winning the semi-final of the 1,500 meters and setting a new Dutch record, which now stands at 3:32.74. This breaks the 22-year-old record of Gert-Jan Liefers (3.32.89). Laros, the youngest participant in the 1,500 meters, may participate in the final on Wednesday.