Sebastian Vettel is passionate about cars and motorcycles. He has an invaluable personal collection and recently has added a new jewel four-wheeler. This is the Williams FW14B with which Niguel Mansell won the 1992 World Cup and the Grove team dominated the championship by also taking the constructors’ title in an unforgettable season in which they signed ten victories, fifteen pole positions, twenty podiums and six doubles in 16 races between the aforementioned Briton and his teammate Ricardo Patrese. In addition, its performance on the track is emblematic for its striking mix colors of blue, yellow and white, which are in the memory of Formula 1 fans.

Vettel, at the wheel of one of his collector cars.

“The car is very iconic for me and, like me, it wears the number 5”, Vettel said to ‘Bild’. What It has not transpired is the price paid by the four-time Heppenheim champion, although 3 million euros were paid for one of his ‘brothers’, of the six in the world, in 2019. “It was a good car from the start with a lot of geometric relevance from the Leyton House cars due to the presence of Adrian Newey. The main difference between the previous 1991 model and the FW14B was the active suspension. And it had a big advantage because it was possible to change gears four or five times faster and the engine would stall when over-revving “, recalled Patrick Head, Williams’ technical director that year, on ‘Autosport’.