The announcement of the retirement of German Sebastian Vettel at the end of the 2022 season formula 1 took many by surprise and yielded statements from drivers, teams and organizers.

Four-time world champion, Vettel announced on Thursday (28) that he will leave the category to dedicate himself to his family and the causes he defends.

One of the first to speak out after the German’s announcement was Lewis Hamilton. On his Instagram, the Mercedes driver reproduced the video in which Vettel announces his decision and wrote next: “It was an honor to call you a rival and an even greater honor to call you my friend. You are leaving this sport better than you found it, which is always the goal.”

Max Verstappen spoke on the matter during the press conference for the Hungarian GP, ​​this Sunday (31). “At the end of the day, he’s achieved so much in this sport that it’s completely understandable that he should retire. He had an amazing career, he won several races and championships as well,” said the reigning champion.

At the same press conference, Fernando Alonso recognized Vettel’s talent. “We will miss him after so much time spent on the track, with good fights. In all of his titles, I was there somehow. He’s a great champion, a great man with very strong values, a beautiful family and probably that’s what the decision is about: the family. I wish him the best and hope he stays there in the paddock”, said the Spaniard who was runner-up in three of the four titles won by Vettel.

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, also spoke about the retirement of his compatriot, who has acted as a mentor since Mick arrived in Formula 1. in your life. You were and still are someone very important to me, and I am grateful for our friendship.”

I’m so sad that you’re leaving, but at the same time excited for you and this new chapter of your life. You’ve been and still are such an important person to me and I’m thankful for our friendship. pic.twitter.com/1iFmlxxgyQ — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) July 28, 2022

Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recognized Vettel’s talent and thanked him for his contribution to motorsport on his Twitter account. “As Sebastian Vettel has just announced his retirement at the end of 2022, I would like to pay tribute to his fantastic career, with four F1 Drivers’ Championship titles and 53 victories. Thank you Sebastian for everything you’ve brought to our sport. I wish you all the best in your future.”