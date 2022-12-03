In an increasingly large Formula 1, in terms of turnover and size of single-seaters, there are those who want a return to simplicity. It’s Sebastian Vettelwho once put the Aston Martin suit in the locker now dispenses advice on the future of the Circus from the top of his experience.

According to the four-time world champion, a driver has much less fun driving a car weighing as much as 798 kg (the minimum weight of modern cars after the FIA-team compromise reached at the beginning of the season). Already in 2021 the 20 protagonists of the World Championship had said they were very worried about it, and someone had even made not exactly flattering comparisons for the 2022 cars, assimilated more to truck than in Formula 1.

The German clarified what changes he would adopt in Formula 1 in the near future: “From the point of view of cars, I would make them much lighter. I think this brings a lot of joy to the riders. It will certainly be a more physical and tiring ride, but also more fun. And then by definition, if the cars are lighter, they will have fewer problems with the tyres“he told reporters. “In general, I would say that Formula 1 needs more transparency. I think the world is opening up and this sport needs to do the same. F1 should be more transparent, more credible with all the projects it says it wants to follow in the future“.