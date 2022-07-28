Sebastian Vettel announced his farewell to Formula 1 and the world of motorsport with a touching video message posted on his new Instagram profile. The speech, very emotional and human, perfectly represents the uniqueness of Vettel in the panorama of the current Circus. Below we provide you with the full Italian translation of his words.

“I am here to announce my retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season. I should probably start with a long list of people to thank, but I find it more important to explain the reasons for my decision. I love this sport. It has been at the center of my life for as long as I can remember. But in addition to life on the track, there is also my life off the track. Being a pilot has never been my only identity. I strongly believe in identity based on who we are and how we treat others, rather than what we do. Who am I? I am Sebastian, father of three and husband of a wonderful woman. I am curious and easily fascinated by passionate or knowledgeable people. I am obsessed with perfection. I am tolerant and believe that we all have the same rights to live, regardless of our appearance, where we come from and who we love. I love being outdoors. I love nature and its wonders. I am stubborn and impatient. I can be very annoying. I like to make people laugh. I love chocolate and the smell of fresh bread. My favourite colour is blue. I believe in change and progress and that every little thing makes a difference. I am optimistic and I believe that people are good ”.

“Besides racing, I have a family and I love being with them. I have cultivated other interests outside of Formula 1. My passion for racing and Formula 1 involves a lot of time spent away from them and requires a lot of energy. Engaging in my passion the way I did it and the way I think is right no longer goes hand in hand with my desire to be a great father and husband. The energy needed to become one with the machine and the team and pursue perfection requires focus and commitment. My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them get up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say hello and most importantly being able to learn from them. and let them inspire me. Children are our future ”.

“Also, I feel there is so much to explore and learn – about life and about myself. Speaking of the future, I feel that we live in decisive times. And how we all shape the next few years will determine our lives. My passion is accompanied by some aspects that I have learned not to love. They may be resolved in the future, but the will to apply this change must become much, much stronger and it must lead to action today. Small talk is not enough and we cannot afford to wait. There is no alternative. The race has begun. My best race? It has to come yet. I believe in progress and moving forward. Time is a one-way street and I want to follow the times. Looking back only slows down the ride. I can’t wait to race on unknown tracks and find new challenges. The marks I left on the track will remain until the weather and rain erase them. New ones will be tracked. Tomorrow belongs to those who shape today. The next corner is in good hands, because the new generation has already presented itself. I believe there is still one race to win. Goodbye and thank you for letting me share the lead with you. I liked it very much ”.