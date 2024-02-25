Fabian Vettel doesn't believe in the Hamilton-Ferrari pairing

During the winter tests in Bahrain, the German subsidiary of Sky interviewed Fabian VettelSebastian's brother and a driver himself, finished seventh in the BOSS GP Series last year.

Of the statements of the 25-year-old originally from Hesse, what was striking was the rather unexpected opinion he gave on the marriage between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari, which will arrive in 2025.

“Lewis's personality and that of Scuderia Ferrari, as I experienced it as Seb's first supporter, do not go well at all“, explained Fabian Vettel.

Clearly the journalists of Sky they then tried to ask about a possible return to Formula 1 Sebastiangiven that Hamilton's Mercedes seat will be free in a year: “I am not in a position to speak for him“, underlined Fabian Vettel, concluding: “I don't doubt a certain possible desire and allure of a return, or even his abilities, but I'm skeptical. Sebastian left F1 for a reason and 24 races a year seems like a lot to me.”