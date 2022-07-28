With a surprising announcement via the page Instagram just opened, Sebastian Vettel announced his farewell to racing at the end of the season to the world of Formula 1. The four-time world champion thus hangs up his helmet after 16 seasons in the Circus: a period in which he has been appreciated for both sporting and human virtues. These are the best messages received by Vettel from colleagues and teams: one can only start with Ferrari and Red Bull, the teams that will remain forever linked to the German.

It’s been an honor to share so many memories with you in Formula 1. Looking forward to enjoying the last few races together in the paddock. We love you, # Seb5 ❤️

These are the words of Charles Leclerc, teammate in Ferrari in 2019 and 2020: “What a person and what a pilot. We will miss you“.

Lewis Hamilton also wanted to dedicate a thought to his old rival: “Sebastian, it was an honor to have you as an opponent and it was an even greater honor to be able to call you a friend. You are leaving the sport in better shape than what you have found, and that is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever there is for you in the future will be exciting, meaningful and rewarding. I love you, Seb“.

George Russell: “Enjoy the Seb retreat, you are a true Formula 1 legend! We will miss you, friend“.

Lando Norris merely comments on the news with a tear.

Mick Schumacher: “Thanks for everything, you contributed to this sport we both love, I can’t wait to run our last races together. Thanks Seb, you are a model“.

