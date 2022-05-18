Fresh from the bitter disappointment of Miami, where after starting from the pit lane he was deprived of a deserved placement in the points by the ‘ramming’ of Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel is ready to restart his adventure behind the wheel of the Aston Martin from Spanish Grand Prix. The Barcelona race, which opens the F1 ‘European calendar’, is always one of the most eagerly awaited by drivers and teams: in fact, the substantial technical updates of the teams usually arrive in Catalonia which help to define better and more clearly the relationships of force within the grid. According to Vettel, however, this year’s Iberian GP will also act as a litmus test for the new single-seaterschildren of a revolutionized technical regulation.

“Barcelona will showcase much of the behavior of these cars 2022 – declared the four-time world champion – Low speed corners will be a physical challenge, while faster stretches will require courage and confidence in the ground effect. Overtaking on this track has always been difficult – concluded Vettel – but I think these cars have proven to be much more suited to wheel-to-wheel battle, so this will be a different race from previous Spanish Grand Prix“.

On the other hand, those in Florida who picked up a championship point, also thanks to various penalties assigned to the cars that preceded him, were Lance Stroll. “I think the Barcelona weekend will be an ideal test to show how these ground effect cars work in the high speed sections – commented the Canadian – particularly in the long turn three, so I think the fans can expect an exciting race. This weekend also offers a chance to compare everyone’s progress after testing here earlier this year. These cars are prototypes and are continually improving “he concluded.