The honeymoon in between Sebastian Vettel and theAston Martin it seems to have been over for some time now and the marriage between the four-time German world champion and the British team seems to be in crisis. Vettel at the end of 2020 had enthusiastically embraced the project that was born from the rather competitive starting base provided by Racing Point: the ‘pink panther’ had closed that championship one step away from third place among the constructors and the feeling was that with the money of Lawrence Stroll and the entry of the Aston Martin brand could only get better. It was not so. Last year the Silverstone team finished seventh among the constructors, with the only acute of the season signed by Vettel in the setting of Baku.

Now, with the advent of the new technical regulations, the team in green has taken the step of the shrimp instead of progressing. Aston Martin is currently ninth in the constructors’ classification and the Heppenheim native managed to enter the points zone only at Imola, taking advantage of the wet track and a circuit that was anything but easy for overtaking. At the end of the season Vettel will see expire the contract that binds him to the Anglo-Saxon brand and the feeling is that a renewal is not in the plans of the former Ferrari driver. “I want to win – said # 5 to the French website AFP – it’s no secret that as a team we wanted to be in the front. But now we are behind“.

“At first I didn’t care. But I’m not here to finish out of the top-10. I want to win” added Vettel again. Clear and direct words, which know of divorce on the horizon but perhaps also of withdrawal. Barring a farewell from Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season, an unlikely hypothesis, they do not seem destined to free up seats in the top teams. “I haven’t made up my mind about my future yet,” he concluded. However, it is difficult to think of being able to see Vettel still dressed in green next year, unless we obtain precise guarantees on the team’s short-term competitiveness.