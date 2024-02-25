Vettel would like to start racing again and could become Hamilton's successor. Was this bold claim made by A) Sjaak Nieuwstad B) Ralf Schoenmaker or C) Boaaaahhhh.

We can't stop writing about Lewis Hamilton's transition to Ferrari. Because yes, what should Mercedes do next year? After all, it will be a crazy year, 2025. In 2026, everything will change in the sport. But that makes next such a 'transition year'. On the one hand, you can of course 'embed' a new driver into the team, regardless of how good or bad the car is. On the other hand, a whole new cycle with new cars will start in 2026. Then, as a top team, you certainly also want to have drivers who are committed for the longer term.

For example, Carlos Sainz is initially a logical option. But for him, everyone associates him with Audi for 2026. So as Mercedes (and as Sainz) you want to do a deal for one year. Perhaps Alonso is a more logical option in that respect. The older Spaniard on the grid is in the autumn of his career. A 'death or gladiolus' move to Mercedes for a year is therefore worth considering for him. And a good move for Mercedes to keep the cachet of a champion in the car.

Other options don't seem to be very realistic at the moment. Ocon, Mick Schumacher, they have actually already shown that they are just not at the required level. Many call supreme talent Kimi Antonelli. But for the sake of convenience, it is assumed that this young Italian star will take over the entire F2 field this season. While he skipped F3. If he succeeds, it will of course be proven that he is the next Hamilton, Verstappen or Leclerc. But it has to work first. Moreover, no matter how you get used to it, you have a rookie and George Russell in your car. Not quite the same as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

And so…comes none other than Ralf Schumacher met come up with another option. Michael's brother and Mick's uncle, thinks Vettel could be a good option for Das Haus. German, multiple champion, a good appearance and at 36 years old he is still a youngster compared to Alonso and Hamilton. According to Ralf, Seb has had enough of his pension and wants to get back to work.

Ralf also considers the business side. Ferrari went up like a rocket on the stock market when Hamilton was announced. Well, it is not the case that Mercedes immediately plummeted as much, it is far too big a company for that. Nevertheless: you do need a new sign. That is good for motivation within and outside the team. Vettel could well fill that vacuum if he hangs up his beekeeper suit. Top idea?

This article “Vettel wants to race again, good successor to Hamilton at Mercedes” first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

