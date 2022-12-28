Already on several occasions during interviews given to the media in recent years Max Verstappen he has made it clear that he is not particularly interested in staying in Formula 1 until the age of forty and beyond, as drivers of the caliber of Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen have done in the past and as Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are currently doing. The two-time Dutch world champion is now under contract with Red Bull until the end of the season 2028 and has already opened a door to the possibility of leaving the Circus after that date. It would be a somewhat shocking decision given that the Hasselt phenomenon will then be just 31 years old. But Verstappen’s desire seems to be that of prove themselves in other categories of motorsport. Not IndyCar, having excluded the Indianapolis 500 from his future dreams due to the dangerousness of the track, but rather endurance and 24 Hours of Le Mans particularly.

The French classic and endurance races seem to have always fascinated the orange talent who has repeatedly competed in races like this in the virtual world, with the Redline Team to which he belongs. Obviously, however, actually competing on the Circuit de la Sarthe would have a completely different flavour. The greatest fascination would be to see Red Bull’s #1 sharing the car with other champions and ex-champions of the Circus. There had been a first meeting with Fernando Alonso, with whom Verstappen shares great mutual esteem and who has already won the French race on two occasions. But in an interview with the Red Bull-owned TV channel, Servus TVanother very fascinating suggestion has emerged: that of a crew which includes Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

The two were interviewed together to celebrate Red Bull’s great season and the German’s farewell to F1 and, present in the studio together with Helmut Marko and Christian Horner, they appeared sincerely possibilities about the idea. “To do as Hulkenberg did and race at Le Mans during an F1 season? Now there are 23-24 races per season – explained Verstappen – and in recent years the race has often been held simultaneously with an F1 weekend. So we should see“. At that point the question was turned to Vettel, who launched the idea: “Le Mans? Yes maybe. Since I’m not too old yet we could do it together“, suggested the German. Proposal accepted by Verstappen, who almost replied in unison, also opening him up to a sensational partnership. For now it’s clearly just fantasy-motorsport, but it’s not excluded that concrete reflections in this regard may arise in the coming years.