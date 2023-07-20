Verstappen, the contraindications of domination

Ten victories in ten races, more than double the points of the second in the constructors’ championship, a drivers’ title booked very far in advance: the strength of the Red Bull it is also clear for those who want to limit themselves to cold numbers without seeing the 2023 races. The RB19 is yet another jewel born from the hand of Adrian Newey and is allowing Max Verstappen a championship domain of Hamiltonian And Schumacherian memory.

The Dutchman clearly proved his worth even without such a strong Red Bull team. But until the competition gets back to par, someone will always have the second thought that currently Super Max only wins for the car: for Sebastian Vettel that would be absolutely unfair.

Vettel’s words

“You have to give him credit, he’s getting fantastic results. He is incredibly talented and makes no mistakes. As soon as you are ahead, everyone is quick to say that Formula 1 is boring and that the first driver of the best team wins easily. But there is much more at stake. I’m sure Lewis Hamilton never had it easy during his years of domination. I myself have never had it easy, and neither has Michael Schumacher or Mika Hakkinen“said the German at Goodwood. “It is an incredible achievement to conceive and build a car capable of beating the competition on every race weekend. The fact that Red Bull does well every weekend is due to the perfection, consistency and quality of the team“.

Win every GP? “Possible”

George’s early season prophecy Russell so far it has not been denied: Red Bull can actually win all the races of the World Cup, and now in Milton Keynes they no longer make a secret of wanting to achieve a goal never previously achieved by anyone. For the four-time world champion, his former travel companions can do it: “With this car, that possibility is definitely there. Strange things must not happen in terms of accidents and reliability, they must survive above all the first laps“.