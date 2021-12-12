The 2021 season ended in Abu Dhabi with the incredible success of Max Verstappen, who became world champion for the first time in his career after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap. A move, which took place immediately after the conclusion of the Safety Car regime, which allowed the Dutchman to make the most of the fresher and more performing tires compared to those mounted by the Englishman, who then finished second in the race and in the championship. Mercedes, however, can still officially get its hands on the constructors’ championship, the eighth in its history.

At the same time, again with regard to the ranking reserved for teams, Aston Martin – formerly Racing Point, and in the first year with this denomination – instead concluded in 7th place a season with more lows than highs, albeit with the debut of an experienced driver like Sebastian Vettel, joined the British team after his time with Ferrari. The German, four times world champion, in fact finished in 11th place in Yas Marina, achieving another placement outside the points zone. However, the number 5 was still able to console himself with the award for the highest number of overtakes in this 2021: “I think we had a good pace today – commented the 34-year-old, only 12th in the world rankings – but, sadly, we stayed stuck behind Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo too long and this has cost us precious time. When we had no one in front of us, the pace was satisfying, but there wasn’t much we could do. I think the situation of the Safety Car in the final laps is unprecedented and we weren’t able to finish the season in the points, finishing 11th. I also want to congratulate Lewis and Max, because they both deserved the title this year ”.

Even more disappointing was the performance of Lance Stroll, with the Canadian who crossed the finish line in 13th position, concluding the world championship in the same placement in the world ranking: “It was a difficult race – He admitted – and we were unable to benefit from the late safety car as we were not allowed to overtake. I didn’t understand why this happened and it was frustrating. It was too late to be able to recover some positions and potentially reach the points after making the decision to return to the pits. The 13th square not ideal for finishing the season and celebrating my 100th Grand Prix, but we have learned a lot this year and it will help us relaunch in 2022. It was great to be part of Aston Martin’s first year back in Formula 1 – he concluded – and I’m sure there is a bright future ahead of us ”.