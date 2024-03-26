Vettel at Le Mans, reality or dream?

White suit, without sponsor, and helmet of the same color highlighting the now 'traditional' German tricolour, which made its appearance almost 10 years ago on the occasion of his first test in Ferrari. With this rather simple look Sebastian Vettel began his first day of testing at the wheel of the Porsche 963 Hypercar in Aragon. The German – four times Formula 1 world champion – was included by the Stuttgart company in the group of six drivers taking part in this 36 hours of testing ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Among other things, a friend of Vettel's, Mick Schumacher, who is at the wheel of the Alpine, is also present on the Motorland track for the same tests.

At the time of the announcement of these tests Vettel had specified that for the moment no follow-up to this day is planned, but the indications that suggest that the former Red Bull and Ferrari star could compete in the next 24 hours of Le Mans with the official Porsche team they are very numerous. First of all, there is the introduction of a third car, deployed especially for the occasion, whose complete line-up has not yet been announced. Porsche confirmed the presence of only Mathieu Jaminet. According to the site Auto Motor und Sport the other two drivers should have been Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy and the official announcement should have arrived on March 28th.

The first tests and the possibility of a 'preparatory' race

However, a 'stop' came from Weissach and the reason could be precisely there desire to insert Vettel in place of one of the other two drivers. In terms of speed, moreover, the Heppenheim champion seems not to be rusty at all. Rumors reported by the site Motorsport-aktuell suggest that in the test carried out on the Porsche test track on March 21 Seb used just 15 laps to get to the same times as official Porsche driver Laurens Vanthoor.

Obviously we will have to wait for a response from Aragon's work days, but it is clear that this is also for image reasons Porsche leaders would be more than happy to field a name like Vettel at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A final decision will have to be made by mid-April at the latest. Also under discussion is the possibility that Vettel can carry out some preparatory races with one of Porsche's customer teams – Proton or Jota – to allow him to get used to the complex traffic dynamics of endurance races. The options are represented by the 6 hours of Imola and Spa, the two rounds of the WEC which precede the appointment with Le Mans on the calendar.