L’Aston Martin picked up a point from Paul Ricard’s French trip, with Lance Stroll managing to collect his fourth top-10 finish of the season. The Canadian on the finish line preceded his teammate Sebastian Vettel, the victim of a not perfect strategy implemented by the Silverstone pit wall. The two drivers of the team owned by Lawrence Stroll, however, have not given up on giving a show in the last few laps, staging a rather heated battle for the last available point. On the last lap, the former Ferrari and Red Bull standard bearer managed to catch up with the twin car, attempting an attack at the very last corner, taking advantage of the intersection of trajectories.

To prevent Vettel from trying to overtake on the finish line, however, Stroll practically nailed mid-turn, risking to cause a rear-end collision. The four-time world champion thus had to take his foot off the accelerator, giving his teammate tenth place. At the time, the native Heppenheim indulged in an obvious gesture of annoyance with his hand, but after the race he tried not to accentuate the controversy too much. Asked about his feelings about the episode, though, Aston Martin’s # 5 admitted that he was “surprised” from Stroll’s defensive maneuver.

“I closed the gap the first lap and I think I was faster, but it doesn’t matter: it’s still a point for the team – Vettel told journalists in France – he obviously braked again, before accelerating, and then took me by surprise. So I lost the momentum. But in the end, as I said, it’s still a point for the team, so it makes no difference “. Stroll, on the other hand, reiterated that he did not want to put Vettel in difficulty with his maneuver: “I didn’t do anything rash, I just defended as I would have done with anyone who was behind me “the thought of the Canadian.