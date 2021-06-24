First the podium in Baku – facilitated by good luck but deserved – then the double placing in points of Paul Ricard, albeit on the edge of the top-10. L’Aston Martin, from the splendid Monte-Carlo race onwards, she managed to change the pace of her season. The glories of 2020, with the fight for third place among the constructors, are still far away, but the goal of the Silverstone team for the two races in Austria is to secure other heavy points in the head-to-head with the AlphaTauri. He thought about encouraging the team Sebastian Vettel, more and more at ease – Sunday after Sunday – with the AMR21.

Aston Martin inspected after the French GP

“The aim is to continue our series of points races also in Austria and maintain this continuity. It’s a great circuit to race on – declared the four-time world champion – because the lap is fast but has many difficult corners and to go at high speed. It’s great when you can push the car during the ride. It is always challenging to race on the same circuit twice in a row – then warned Vettel – because the margins get smaller and smaller, the more turns we make. But that makes it exciting“.

“Overall, the Paul Ricard weekend was a positive weekend for the team – commented Lance Stroll, tenth in France – the car showed a great race pace, which allowed me to recover after a difficult qualifying session. We are going to Austria with strong momentum and we want to achieve other positive results“.