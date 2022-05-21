All the media hype and fierce controversy that in recent days had followed the presentation on the Montmelò circuit of the ‘B’ version of the AMR22 from Aston Martin, very similar (too much , according to those directly involved) to the RB18 made by Red Bull. After having consistently hung out in the top-10 zone in the three free practice sessions, in fact, both Sebastian Vettel that Lance Stroll were surprisingly eliminated in Q1 of the Spanish GP. A rather demoralizing result for the British team, which was masterfully summed up by Vettel’s radio team once they learned of the sixteenth time, which meant immediate elimination: “Are you joking?”.

After the initial shock, Vettel entrusted the journalists’ notebooks with more elaborate statements, but still marked by very strong disappointment: “In free practice we looked stronger and I honestly thought we would have done better in qualifying. This afternoon, however, I struggled with the balance – commented the German – I had a lot more oversteer and couldn’t bring the speed into corners without losing the rear. The team did an incredible job of bringing two completely new cars to this race – it was a huge effort. The reward for all this effort has not yet come, but I am sure it will. Tomorrow we will push to the maximum. Starting back doesn’t help, but I think we’ll be able to catch up in the race”Commented the four-time world champion.

Lance Stroll he did even worse than Vettel, finishing his Saturday with the 18th fastest time. “Today’s result is disappointing – commented the Canadian – I have been struggling with the balance of the car all weekend and, when you are not comfortable, you cannot do fast laps. We know it’s still early days for this package, so we need to be sure we understand the reasons for what happened today and see how to improve the set-up in the future. Now we have to focus on tomorrow. The conditions are likely to be very hot and the tires need to be managed, so maybe we can catch up with a good strategy. We will see”.