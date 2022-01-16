In home Aston Martin there seems to be a great desire for the future. The Silverstone team was the first to set the date for the presentation of the new car, which will take place on 10 February. The AMR22 could be the first car of the new generation of single-seaters – born from the revolutionized technical regulations – to be unveiled to the world. In addition, the British team has made an interesting rotation at the top of the wall: outside Otmar Szafnauer, inside Mike Krack, which came directly from decades of experience with BMW. The desire is to forget a 2021 season that has been extremely complicated for the team from the point of view of results.

The splendid second place in Baku and the podium in Budapest, later vanished due to a technical irregularity, cannot in fact be enough to define the season of Aston Martin and the team’s spearhead satisfactory. Sebastian Vettel. The German had arrived in England after a stormy farewell to Ferrari full of hopes and expectations. Right from the start, however, for the four-time world champion it was necessary to recalibrate one’s expectations based on the certainly not extraordinary performances shown on the track by the car. As reported by the official F1 website, even # 5 himself has shown disappointment with the few notable results obtained in the last year.

“If this was what I signed up for? Yes and no – Vettel admitted, with his usual honesty – I think the team is fantastic. I really enjoy working with the team and I think it has been a big change. But obviously not in terms of results. The whole team and I, we were hoping to [fare] Moreover. I think we have been hit quite hard by the regulation changes – added the German again – because the team had a great car [nel 2020] but not [nel 2021]. So we did what we could “he concluded. Vettel had to settle last year for the prize reserved for the driver who has overtaken the most, won by beating his old rival Fernando Alonso.