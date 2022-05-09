Among the most talked about episodes of the Miami Grand Prix there is certainly the accident happened between two German pilots and family friends such as Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher, collided a few laps from the end of the race. The two, fighting for a place in the points, were in fact the protagonists of a contact at the first corner after the attempt by the Haas driver to overtake his compatriot inside. However, the four-time world champion closed the trajectory at number 47, generating a fatal impact on the Aston Martin’s standard bearer, who was forced to retire due to the damage suffered. At the same time, however, Michael’s son still managed to continue the race, however returning to the pits to replace the front wing and finishing in 15th and last place.

At the end of the race there was no lack of debates and opinions on the possible person responsible for the fact, with the Race Direction not acknowledging the ‘preponderant’ faults of one or the other. A ‘sentence’ totally different from the opinion expressed by Ralf Schumacher.

Mick and Seb tangle at Turn 1 😖 Watch all the key action from our first race in Miami 👀#MiamiGP # F1 – Formula 1 (@ F1) May 9, 2022

According to the latter, who spoke to the microphones of Sky Deutschlandin fact, there would be a greater degree of guilt by Vettel, who could have done more to avoid contact with the nephew of the columnist in question: “Mick can’t vanish into thin air – said the winner of 6 career GPs – Sebastian has to look in the mirrors. At the same time, Mick must try, but you can see that he hesitates a bit. She could have avoided doing it entirely, because she could have entered corners simply by braking a little later. In any case, what remains is that they both get along very well with each other, and that Sebastian has confirmed once again that he did not expect it ”.