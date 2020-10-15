Sebastian Vettel respects Lewis Hamilton as the great champion of the decade, but still ahead of Michael Schumacher. The Briton equaled the Kaiser’s 91 grand prix triumphs in the Eifel and is on his way to seven titles, but for the German from Heppenheim, his compatriot and idol will always be ahead. “Michael will always be my hero, he had something that I have not seen yet in other pilots. Maybe it’s because he admired him when he was little and Lewis didn’t admire him when he was little because he was running against him, it’s a different situation“says the 32-year-old four-time champion.

“It’s a number that in my head I thought would never be beaten or equaled and clearly (Lewis) is going to beat it. But probably in 10 or 20 years there will be more admiration for this. When you are still active you think of yourself, not so much in the others. Although as I sayI can’t respect more what Lewis has achieved“explains Vettel, who reaffirms about Schumacher:” He was better than any other driver I have seen. If you saw him in a kart, or when I drove with him in the Race of Champions, you saw more of his skills and control. In both cases, he had a natural ability that I haven’t seen in anyone else until now. Also an amazing work ethic. “

Mattia Binotto, a Ferrari boss who was already part of Maranello in the glorious Schumacher era, adds: “In a way, to me, Michael will still be Michael. I worked with him and we hit all those records. But what Lewis has done is impressive, I congratulate him. Michael was a fantastic leader who pushed teams forward, and you learned from him every day. I learned a lot from him, his mindset and his approach to racing. “