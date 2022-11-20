“How is it possible that we got so much wrong in the strategy?” By radio Sebastian Vettel he could not fail to point out to the pit wall of the Aston Martin the fact that his one-stop tactic starting on medium tires was wrong when he saw himself overtaken by teammate Lance Stroll, who started in fourteenth position against ninth four times world champion.

The retirement of Lewis Hamilton in the final part of the race it at least allowed Vettel to hit a decidedly deserved points zone not only as a career honor, but also at the end of a sparkling weekend with a finish in Q3 and a first part of the race in battle with Esteban Ocon, who resisted thanks to the low top speed of the Aston Martin.

Thus ended Sebastian Vettel’s career in F1 with four world titles and 53 victories. 2022 has not reserved even a podium for the 1987 class, who admitted that the last two years have been unhappy from a sporting point of viewbut essential for the life of the 35-year-old ready to be a full-time dad.

So Sebastian Vettel just got out of the car greeted the public: “I would have liked to score a few more points but I liked this race. There was a slightly different warm-up today to get to the race, but once the lights go out you can only think about the race. We didn’t choose the best strategy today, which was a shame because I think we could have earned a place in the Constructors’ Championship, but overall it was a great day and thanks to all the fans, that was very special. I will miss him more than I understand now. We lost positions as the tires got older but once we chose to stop we couldn’t change. It wasn’t so pleasant when you lose so many positions, I was having some good battles and I even got close to daniel in the final, but that’s okay. Him and I who went on points is a nice conclusion. To tell the truth, I have nothing more to say, it was a great weekend but I can only repeat myself. The last two years have perhaps been disappointing from a sporting point of view, but very useful and important for my life. so many things have happened that I have realized, it is a huge privilege to be in the position we are in but it also comes with responsibility. I hope to be able to pass them on to the other riders as well so that we can carry on with the work we have done. It’s nice to see that we have the power to inspire them with what we say and do, and I think there are more important things than racing. We hope to be able to transfer more important values. The last few years have been great and I am grateful to all of you for the messages, letters and all the love you have given me. I will miss all of this, but it has been a joy to have this career, thank you so much.”