Two red flags in the first free practice session in Melbourne in Australia. At first Sergio Perez lost a piece of his Red Bull RB18 at the exit of the last corner. The debris in the trajectory forced the Race Direction to a short red flag to allow a marshall to recover the piece and thus clean the track. The second neutralization was caused by Sebastian Vettel, which recorded the failure of its power unit in the central section of the track speeded up without the ‘s’ Jim Clark-Emerson Fittipaldi. The German Aston Martin driver is making his debut in 2022 after losing the first two stages of the championship due to the Coronavirus.

UPDATE: Following an investigation, after # SV5 lost drive in FP1, the team will change Sebastian’s power unit. This will not incur a penalty. # F1 #AusGP – Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@ AstonMartinF1) April 8, 2022

The English team on Twitter has made official that in view of the second free practice session the power unit will be replaced that equips Sebastian Vettel’s AMR22 # 5. Obviously this replacement will not cause a penalty for the four-time world champion as we are at the beginning of the season, but it certainly is not a good sign for Aston Martin and for all Mercedes engines in general.