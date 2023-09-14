Farewells and returns

In recent days even Marc Marquez, eight-time world champion in the MotoGP, has expressed honey words towards Fernando Alonso and his talent: “I’m not thinking of taking a sabbatical – declared the Iberian centaur speaking about his future – only Alonso can do that, he’s an inhuman talent”. A true celebration of the Asturian champion, who returned this year as a great protagonist in the Circus at the wheel of Aston Martin after the stop decided at the end of 2018 and his return with Alpine in the 2021 season. The versatility of the #14 and its ability to return to F1 making it seem to everyone that he had never left the category were unanimously appreciated in the paddock.

However, Alonso is certainly not the only driver in the history of motorsport to have chosen to return to racing in Grand Prix after initially saying “Enough”. To this very long list Sebastian Vettel could soon be added. This week the four-time world champion, who hung up his helmet at the end of last year, spoke to Martin Brundle in a long interview broadcast on Sky Sports F1 in which he did not rule out his possible return to competition.

Vettel’s challenge

Asked by journalists during the Singapore GP press conference about this possibility, Alonso wanted to ‘warn’ Vettel. “I wasn’t present at that interview – commented Alonso – and sometimes you only read the titles, without knowing the true tone of the interview. It depends on him. The challenge of returning to competition cannot be underestimated. It would definitely be a challenge.”

The Iberian then spoke about his expectations for the Marina Bay weekend: “Everything is a little more intense than normal – warned Alonso, in view of the weekend – the walls are very close in these city circuits. You need to have confidence in the car, like in Munich and Baku. Let’s see if we can gain this confidence in free practice and have a good race. I hope we will be faster here than in Monza, but it’s difficult to say. The group is all very close together. We have to wait, see and start well from PL1.”